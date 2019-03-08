Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

PUBLISHED: 14:51 03 May 2019

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police

City Police

Police have launched a public appeal today for help to identify a man they want to question following a sexual attack in Aldgate on Good Friday.

Cheechurch Lane in Aldgate, where attack took place at 2am on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Picture: GoogleCheechurch Lane in Aldgate, where attack took place at 2am on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Picture: Google

Detectives from the City Police public protection unit are trying to trace the man in connection with the incident in Creechurch Lane off Leadenhall Street, near Aldgate Underground station, at 2am on April 19.

You may also want to watch:

“This attack was incredibly distressing for the woman,” Det Insp Anna Rice said. “We are urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV picture we have issued today to contact police.

“We don't believe the perpetrator of this attack knew the victim and instead targeted her randomly.” They believe the man in the CCTV image can help the investigation.

“It's important we apprehend the person responsible for this attack as soon as possible before they commit another offence,” the officer added.

Anyone recognising him or has information is being urged to contact City of London Police on 020-7601 2122.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

Ice cream vans could be banned in Victoria Park

Tower Hamlets Council could ban ice cream vans (stock image). Pic: PA

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham in Women’s FA Cup Final: Marathon man Jack is ready for the biggest day of his professional career

Jack Sullivan and rthe West Ham players

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: ‘Fairytale’ match for Beard

West Ham United Women's Manager Matt Beard during the FA Continental Tyres Cup, Group Two North match at Leigh Sports Village.

West Ham Women in FA Cup Final: History of the competition

Women's FA Cup trophy

Orient Women unable to complete cup double

Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists