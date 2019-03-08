Police hunting Aldgate sex attacker ask if you know this man

Police appeal to trace this man following attack on woman at Aldgate on Good Friday. Picture: City Police City Police

Police have launched a public appeal today for help to identify a man they want to question following a sexual attack in Aldgate on Good Friday.

Cheechurch Lane in Aldgate, where attack took place at 2am on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Picture: Google Cheechurch Lane in Aldgate, where attack took place at 2am on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Picture: Google

Detectives from the City Police public protection unit are trying to trace the man in connection with the incident in Creechurch Lane off Leadenhall Street, near Aldgate Underground station, at 2am on April 19.

“This attack was incredibly distressing for the woman,” Det Insp Anna Rice said. “We are urging anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV picture we have issued today to contact police.

“We don't believe the perpetrator of this attack knew the victim and instead targeted her randomly.” They believe the man in the CCTV image can help the investigation.

“It's important we apprehend the person responsible for this attack as soon as possible before they commit another offence,” the officer added.

Anyone recognising him or has information is being urged to contact City of London Police on 020-7601 2122.