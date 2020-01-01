Police appeal to find Poplar man in connection with Canvey Island cash con

Police would like to speak with Poplar man Abul Sadruddin. Picture: Essex Police Archant

Essex Police are appealing for help to find a Poplar man after a woman in her 70s was conned out of cash.

Officers want to speak with Abul Sadruddin, 24, in connection with a reported courier fraud on Canvey Island, in which the woman was tricked into handing over a four-figure sum of cash.

Police received reports on December 4, 2019 that a man had called the victim and told her she was being scammed by her bank.

She was told to withdraw thousands before handing it to a man posing as a courier.

Mr Sadruddin, who is described as around 5ft 7in with a goatee style beard, has links to Tower Hamlets and Canvey Island in Essex.

Anyone who knows where Mr Sadruddin is or has information that may assist police is asked to call 101, report it via www.essex.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.