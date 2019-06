Man with sword arrested in Shadwell

Cable Street in Shadwell. Picture: Google Google

Police have arrested a man with a sword on Cable Street in Shadwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called to the scene at about 8pm on Wednesday and took the man, who is in his 30s, into custody.

There have been no reports of injuries and the sword has been recovered.