Drugs and £10k cash seized in police raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

Police have seized drugs and more than £10,000 in cash during a series of dawn raids this morning targeting suspected dealers in Bethnal Green.

Officers stormed 19 addresses in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering, where they uncovered the class A drugs and cash and arrested 15 men aged between 21 and 55.

All are being held at a number of police stations across east London on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

The raids were specifically targeting dealers who ply their trade in Weavers Ward which includes the notorious drug dealing area around Columbia Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Hamer, the Tower Hamlets Crime, Gangs and Drugs lead, said: “This is the culmination of four months of hard work and covert police activity. During this latest round of search warrants and arrests we have targeted drug dealers in Weavers ward. These arrests will hopefully go some way to allaying the significant community concerns regarding drug dealing within the ward.

“This police enforcement also provides a focus for much wider work with our partners within Tower Hamlets Council and the key housing providers. We will continue to listen to the community regarding their drug dealing concerns and act upon the information we receive.

“The public can continue to play a very effective role in helping police, especially by assisting us in identifying wanted individuals.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, added: “Residents have worked with us to identify where people are peddling drugs, and their insight has delivered dividends.

“We will continue to use our collective powers to enforce against people dealing drugs and to keep our streets safe. This was another excellent result for the borough.”

In September a street art campaign by ‘Columbia Road Cartel’ was rolled out to highlight concerns by residents about open drug dealing.

It saw fake signs placed on street posts and even a fake parking bay ‘reserved for drug dealers’.