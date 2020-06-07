Search

Advanced search

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

PUBLISHED: 01:00 07 June 2020

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A police dragnet has been used to stop and search more than 100 people on the streets across east London during an operation targeting perpetrators in robberies and burglaries as well as drug dealers.

Three teenagers were among nine people arrested including a 16-year-old boy during the operation by the Met’s Central East command across Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney who was suspected of possessing drugs intended to supply to others.

Officers from the area Robbery taskforce targeted “known priority offenders” in crime hotspots.

“Being a victim of robbery or burglary where violence is threatened is more than just losing property,” Pol Sgt Vincent Boughton said.

“The feeling of victimisation and insecurity can remain long after any stolen possessions have been replaced.”

You may also want to watch:

Police admit they “still have much to do to combat robbery, drugs and violence” in east London, but say they’re pleased with last Thursday’s operation.

“We’re making use of all police powers to protect the public from criminals and target and arrest those who prey on others,” Pol Sgt Boughton assured.

A 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, as well as theft.

An 18-year-old was detained for being “unlawfully at large” after having been found guilty by a court for attempted robbery and is now having to serve out his sentence.

A 25-year-old man was hauled in after an emergency worker was attacked and for being suspected of possessing drugs with intent to supply. He was stropped in the street by officers reporting having found “cannabis, a brick of heroin, 15 mobile phones and £1,000 cash”.

A 31-year-old was arrested as a suspect in robbery, burglary and stealing a vehicle, while a 35-year-old was held on suspicion of bike theft. A 45-year-old was taken into custody for suspected burglary, a 48-year-old for “possessing substances” and a 30-year-old for “immigration offences”.

The operation was aimed at tracking down violent perpetrators and taking weapons off the streets. The Met appealed today for the public to report suspicious activity or information about crime by dialling 101, in emergency 999, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Most Read

Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Latest from the East London Advertiser

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic

London Youth Games launch virtual games

Robert Clack celebrate their London Youth Games rugby success

Volunteers keen to turn Bow housing estate a little greener are back after lockdown asking for ideas

What should we do with all this space? Families in Bow's Harley Grove want suggestions. Picture: James Clark

Face coverings: What are the new rules?

Face coverings can be masks, scarves or bandanas, just so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.
Drive 24