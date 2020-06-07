100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police MPS

A police dragnet has been used to stop and search more than 100 people on the streets across east London during an operation targeting perpetrators in robberies and burglaries as well as drug dealers.

Three teenagers were among nine people arrested including a 16-year-old boy during the operation by the Met’s Central East command across Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney who was suspected of possessing drugs intended to supply to others.

Officers from the area Robbery taskforce targeted “known priority offenders” in crime hotspots.

“Being a victim of robbery or burglary where violence is threatened is more than just losing property,” Pol Sgt Vincent Boughton said.

“The feeling of victimisation and insecurity can remain long after any stolen possessions have been replaced.”

Police admit they “still have much to do to combat robbery, drugs and violence” in east London, but say they’re pleased with last Thursday’s operation.

“We’re making use of all police powers to protect the public from criminals and target and arrest those who prey on others,” Pol Sgt Boughton assured.

A 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply, as well as theft.

An 18-year-old was detained for being “unlawfully at large” after having been found guilty by a court for attempted robbery and is now having to serve out his sentence.

A 25-year-old man was hauled in after an emergency worker was attacked and for being suspected of possessing drugs with intent to supply. He was stropped in the street by officers reporting having found “cannabis, a brick of heroin, 15 mobile phones and £1,000 cash”.

A 31-year-old was arrested as a suspect in robbery, burglary and stealing a vehicle, while a 35-year-old was held on suspicion of bike theft. A 45-year-old was taken into custody for suspected burglary, a 48-year-old for “possessing substances” and a 30-year-old for “immigration offences”.

The operation was aimed at tracking down violent perpetrators and taking weapons off the streets. The Met appealed today for the public to report suspicious activity or information about crime by dialling 101, in emergency 999, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.