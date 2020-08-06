Six held in drawn raids at 10 addresses aimed at ‘disrupting East End’s drugs supplies’

Police arrests in Operation Continuum to distrupt drugs and violence in London's East End. Picture: Met Police MPS

Six men have been arrested and suspected Class A drugs seized in a series of police dawn raids on 10 addresses across the East End.

The raids this-morning follow tip-offs about drug dealing and crime in the Met’s Tower Hamlets and Hackney police command area.

They mark what Scotland Yard calls “a successful day of action” for the operation to stop drugs supply and violence.

“This is evidence of the ‘no tolerance’ we take on drug-related crime,” Det Insp Sean Lyons warned. “We continue taking action to disrupt the supply of drugs and reduce violent crime in east London, to crack down on drug dealing and make neighbourhoods cleaner.”

The men aged 20 to 30 have been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and are in custody at an east London police station, Scotland Yard confirmed tonight. A search of the addresses are said to have led to a stash of suspected Class A drugs.