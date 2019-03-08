Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

PUBLISHED: 10:38 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 16 May 2019

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police raids have been carried out in east London to close down illicit drug dens around Mile End and Bow.

Drug dens closed down and suspects evicted. Picture: Met PoliceDrug dens closed down and suspects evicted. Picture: Met Police

The operation by the Met's Gang Crime unit based in Bethnal Green involved Tower Hamlets Council bailiffs who were brought in to evict drug dealers using council flats.

A number of suspects have been arrested and are currently in police custody who could be facing drug charges later as well as council eviction notices.

"This was a joint operation with the police," a town hall spokesman told the East London Advertiser. "We are targeting drug dens and closing them down because neighbours are worried about criminals operating in their streets.

You may also want to watch:

"There are too many drug-dealers coming into the East End which we are not tolerating."

Areas involved in this-morning's raids between 4am and 7am include Mile End, Bow, Bromley-by-Bow and part of Bethnal Green near Victoria Park.

Leaflets explaining why the raids were taking place were being distributed to households in Eric Street, Mile End, to reassure the public.

Police and council officials are continuing the war on drugs and knife crime with another weapons sweep planned tomorrow.

Officers will be searching parks and housing estates looking for hidden weapons that have been stashed away by thugs not wanting to be caught with them if they're stopped and searched in the street.

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Most Read

Chelsea ex-midfielder Ambrose kicks in to save Bethnal Green’s historic Raine’s Foundation school

Ex-Chelsea player Micky Ambrose... fighting to save Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Shopkeeper caught in ‘Bazar’ police sting in Limehouse selling knife to minor

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google

Meet the woman who’s become a mum to more than 30 young people

Foster carer Kim Beard. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019

Three deny obstructing DLR in Extinction Rebellion protest

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears

Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police

Floating ‘flix’ coming to the big screen at St Katharine Docks by Tower of London

Big Screen movies on a floating pontoon near you. Picrture: St Katharine Docks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists