Police raids close down drug dens in Bow and Mile End with arrests and evictions

4am drug raids in Bow and Mile End. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police raids have been carried out in east London to close down illicit drug dens around Mile End and Bow.

Drug dens closed down and suspects evicted. Picture: Met Police Drug dens closed down and suspects evicted. Picture: Met Police

The operation by the Met's Gang Crime unit based in Bethnal Green involved Tower Hamlets Council bailiffs who were brought in to evict drug dealers using council flats.

A number of suspects have been arrested and are currently in police custody who could be facing drug charges later as well as council eviction notices.

"This was a joint operation with the police," a town hall spokesman told the East London Advertiser. "We are targeting drug dens and closing them down because neighbours are worried about criminals operating in their streets.

"There are too many drug-dealers coming into the East End which we are not tolerating."

Areas involved in this-morning's raids between 4am and 7am include Mile End, Bow, Bromley-by-Bow and part of Bethnal Green near Victoria Park.

Leaflets explaining why the raids were taking place were being distributed to households in Eric Street, Mile End, to reassure the public.

Police and council officials are continuing the war on drugs and knife crime with another weapons sweep planned tomorrow.

Officers will be searching parks and housing estates looking for hidden weapons that have been stashed away by thugs not wanting to be caught with them if they're stopped and searched in the street.