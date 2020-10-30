Police hunt after girl reports indecent incident outside school in Bow

E-fit of suspect after indecent incident in car in Medway Road. Bow, reported near school at 8.25am September 29, 2020. Picture: Met Police (inset) and Google MPS/Google

Detectives have released an E-fit image of a man they want to question about an incident of indecent exposure outside a primary school in Bow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A girl walking to Olgar Primary told school staff that a man in a car parked in Medway Road asked her the time, then made a sexual remark and indecently touching himself.

The girl ran off and reported what happened to staff who then phoned the police to report the incident at 8.25am on Tuesday, September 29.

“This was a traumatic incident for the young victim,” Det Con Matthew Cooksey said. “We are determined to find the person responsible.”

The suspect in ther car is described as Asian, in his 30s, short brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a green jacket, navy blue top and jeans. The car was said to be metallic green, possibly a Honda.

Detectives are urging anyone recognising the e-fit picture or saw anythiung suspicious to call 101 with reference CAD 1572/29SEP, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.