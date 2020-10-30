Police hunt after girl reports indecent incident outside school in Bow
PUBLISHED: 15:48 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 30 October 2020
MPS/Google
Detectives have released an E-fit image of a man they want to question about an incident of indecent exposure outside a primary school in Bow.
A girl walking to Olgar Primary told school staff that a man in a car parked in Medway Road asked her the time, then made a sexual remark and indecently touching himself.
The girl ran off and reported what happened to staff who then phoned the police to report the incident at 8.25am on Tuesday, September 29.
“This was a traumatic incident for the young victim,” Det Con Matthew Cooksey said. “We are determined to find the person responsible.”
The suspect in ther car is described as Asian, in his 30s, short brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a green jacket, navy blue top and jeans. The car was said to be metallic green, possibly a Honda.
Detectives are urging anyone recognising the e-fit picture or saw anythiung suspicious to call 101 with reference CAD 1572/29SEP, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.