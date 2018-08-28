Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook Archant

Police are investigating a racist video that shows a man calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised as he follows them through Bow.

The expletive-laden clip features a man - who is not seen but provides a narration - getting off a bus and walking along the street behind the Central Foundation Girls’ School pupils, some of whom are wearing hijabs.

He can be heard making derogatory comments about the colour of their skin before saying they will “breed like rats”.

The man also makes a chilling reference to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who performed deadly experiments on prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

A Met Police spokesman said the clip, which was posted on social media, was reported to police on Friday and that they are investigating its origins.

He said: “The children appeared unaware of the filming and no allegations have been made to police.”

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs and cabinet menber for community safety and equalities Cllr Asma Begum - who represents Bow West ward - issued a joint statement condemning “inflamatory rhetoric” in the video.

They said: “We are aware that a video that has been circulated showing a man making extremely offensive comments outside Central Foundation Girls’ School.

“We will always challenge negativity like this and stand up for all our community.

“We have been in touch with the school and will be offering them support.

“We are one community in Tower Hamlets and stand shoulder to shoulder against those that try and divide us.”

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesman urged people not to share the video online, adding: “The content is abhorrent and does not reflect the values of the vast majority of Tower Hamlets residents.

“We are in contact with the school’s leadership team and the police have been informed. Our first priority is the safety and wellbeing of the young people involved.

“The school has plans in place to provide support to any pupils affected by the incident and to provide additional security at the end of the school day in the event that it is needed.”

Anyone who witnessed the filming or has information relating is asked to call Tower Hamlets CID on 101 or contact the safeguarding team direct on 0207 275 4766.

To remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.