Tower Hamlets police officer dismissed without notice for 'gross misconduct' relating to money laundering

PUBLISHED: 17:26 02 July 2019

A Tower Hamlets police officer has been dismissed without notice, almost eight months after a finding of gross misconduct was recorded for his role in money laundering.

Police Constable Robert Carter faced a misconduct hearing last year alleging he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

It was alleged PC Carter permitted his mother to launder stolen funds through his bank account, whereby he benefitted financially from these funds.

PC Carter failed to inform the relevant authorities that he was aware of substantial funds being transferred through his bank account by his mother.

He also failed to manage or control his bank account to avoid suspicion of being involved in criminal conduct.

At the hearing held on November 8 and 9, the panel found all allegations proven as gross misconduct.

The panel ran out of time to reach a decision on sanction, so the matter was adjourned until March 7 and then yesterday (July 1), when the panel gave a sanction of dismissal without notice.

