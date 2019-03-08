Search

Advanced search

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

PUBLISHED: 10:31 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 03 September 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an officer was pushed in front of oncoming traffic on the A13.

In the early hours of Monday, August 26, she was among several police officers called to the junction with the A1089, near Thurrock, to reports of a man walking in the central reservation.

As officers attempted to bring him to safety, a struggle broke out and an officer was thrown into the live lane of the A13, where she narrowly avoided being hit by a passing car. She suffered a broken bone in her hand as a result.

A 49-year-old man from the Isle of Dogs was arrested on suspicion of assualting an emergency worker and has been released under investigation.

Anyone driving along the A13 at around 3.35am and who may have witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage is asked to call Det Con James Gray at Grays CID on 101, quoting 42/136701/19. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Advertiser letters: The London Chest Hospital and 5G rollout

The Grade II listed London Chest Hospital. Picture: CARMEN VALINO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Advertiser letters: The London Chest Hospital and 5G rollout

The Grade II listed London Chest Hospital. Picture: CARMEN VALINO

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Boxing: Title tests for Camacho, Okolie

Lawrence Okolie (left) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Orient coach felt fans played huge part at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Cycle-aware course for HGV drivers set up by Tower Hamlets Council after A11 road deaths

HGV drivers now get clearer picture of cyclists coming up on the kerb side. Picture: Kois Miah

Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

What a drama! UEL gets 100pc mark for students landing roles on stage

UEL drama students with Gideon Reeling professionals in 'Land of the Dead'... from left: Nicola Jallim, Adam Redmore, Sonya Cullingford, Tim Lewis, Miranda Letten, Sarah Filgate and Lewis Miles. Picture: Gideon Reeling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists