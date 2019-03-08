Police officer pushed in front of car on the A13

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the Thurrock section of the A13 to come forward. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an officer was pushed in front of oncoming traffic on the A13.

In the early hours of Monday, August 26, she was among several police officers called to the junction with the A1089, near Thurrock, to reports of a man walking in the central reservation.

As officers attempted to bring him to safety, a struggle broke out and an officer was thrown into the live lane of the A13, where she narrowly avoided being hit by a passing car. She suffered a broken bone in her hand as a result.

A 49-year-old man from the Isle of Dogs was arrested on suspicion of assualting an emergency worker and has been released under investigation.

Anyone driving along the A13 at around 3.35am and who may have witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage is asked to call Det Con James Gray at Grays CID on 101, quoting 42/136701/19. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.