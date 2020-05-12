Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police MPS

Detectives are relaunching an appeal for public help to trace a man following a vicious robbery in a small Whitechapel convenience store.

Whitechapel's MS Express newsagents in Osborn Street where detectives say man was beaten up and robbed. Picture: Google Whitechapel's MS Express newsagents in Osborn Street where detectives say man was beaten up and robbed. Picture: Google

The appeal follows the robbery at MS Express newsagents in Osborn Street, just off Whitechapel High Street, at 3am on November 16.

A man in his 30s was attacked by two men and beaten to the ground. His mobile phone and wallet were snatched before he was left bleeding as his attackers fled from the shop.

The man was later treated at the Royal London Hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives have since charged someone in connection with the attack, but continue the investigation to trace the man caught on CCTV.

They are urging any witnesses in the area at that time of night in Osborn Street or anyone who may recognise the man or has information to call police on 020-8345 3775, quoting reference CAD 1066/16 Nov, or tweet @MetCC, or anonymously call to Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.