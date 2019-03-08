Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police seize drugs and £20k in cash during dawn raids in Stepney

PUBLISHED: 13:49 11 July 2019

Officers have arrested four people and found thousands in drugs and cash after five raids in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Officers have arrested four people and found thousands in drugs and cash after five raids in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have found more than £20,000 in cash and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during dawn raids at five addresses in Stepney this morning.

Ketamine, crack cocaine and heroin were all found by officers.

You may also want to watch:

Four people were arrested and are currently in police custody.

The Met's Tower Hamlets gangs taskforce partnered with the council, as well as Safer Neighbourhoods and the Territorial Support Group for the bust.

Officers tweeted about the raids this morning.

This story will be updated

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Most Read

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

CCTV appeal after woman wakes up to ‘terrifying’ sex attack in her Isle of Dogs home

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the sexual assault. Picture: MPS

Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out ‘liveable streets’ idea

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Arrested man in viral video was given a ‘five-stage warning’ to cooperate

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham have the perfect chance to muscle into Premier top six

Kwame Boakye West Ham blogger

Hearts and O’s remember those who fought in World War One

Members of the O's Somme Memorial Fund with the McCrae's Battalion Trust on the Somme Battlefields in Northern France

Arrested man in viral video is released under investigation

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Police seize drugs and £20k in cash during dawn raids in Stepney

Officers have arrested four people and found thousands in drugs and cash after five raids in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Whitechapel man is the first to be convicted of county lines drug dealing under slavery laws in Norfolk

A stock image of a seizure of heroin. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists