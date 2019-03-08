Police seize drugs and £20k in cash during dawn raids in Stepney

Officers have arrested four people and found thousands in drugs and cash after five raids in Stepney. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police have found more than £20,000 in cash and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during dawn raids at five addresses in Stepney this morning.

This morning officers from @MPSTowerHam Gang's taskforce with @TowerHamletsNow, #SaferNeighbourhoods & #TerritorialSupportGroup executed 5 search warrants in the Stepney Area. Over £20,000 along with thousands of ££s of ketamine, crack cocaine & heroin were recovered. — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) July 11, 2019

Ketamine, crack cocaine and heroin were all found by officers.

Four people were arrested and are currently in police custody.

The Met's Tower Hamlets gangs taskforce partnered with the council, as well as Safer Neighbourhoods and the Territorial Support Group for the bust.

Officers tweeted about the raids this morning.

This story will be updated