Police seize drugs and £20k in cash during dawn raids in Stepney
PUBLISHED: 13:49 11 July 2019
MPS
Police have found more than £20,000 in cash and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during dawn raids at five addresses in Stepney this morning.
Ketamine, crack cocaine and heroin were all found by officers.
Four people were arrested and are currently in police custody.
The Met's Tower Hamlets gangs taskforce partnered with the council, as well as Safer Neighbourhoods and the Territorial Support Group for the bust.
Officers tweeted about the raids this morning.
This story will be updated