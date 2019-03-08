Search

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

PUBLISHED: 09:38 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 10 July 2019

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Archant

The arrest of a man in Poplar yesterday has been referred to a police professional standards unit after a clip of the arrest went viral on social media.

The Met Police say that at about 5.30pm, officers attempted to speak with a man regarding his car, which was obstructing the highway and other motorists.

The man declined to move his car and refused to provide officers with his driving licence.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of the highway, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

He was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution, and is now in custody at an east London police station.

Footage of the arrest has been circulated on social media.

The Met issued a statement this morning, which stated: "The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of footage circulating on social media of officers arresting a man on Abbott Road in Tower Hamlets on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9.

"The officers concerned recorded the incident themselves via their Body Worn Video cameras as is normal practice.

"Police in Tower Hamlets are talking to and listening to the local community.

"The matter has been referred to the Central East Command professional standards unit."

Two officers sustained minor injuries.

