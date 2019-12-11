Police hang up their Christmas 'wanted' list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police MPS

Four men from east London have found themselves on Scotland Yard's "Christmas wish list" of 19 people they want to trace.

'Don't turn your back on police' Scotland Yard urges in its public appeal for information. Picture: Met Police 'Don't turn your back on police' Scotland Yard urges in its public appeal for information. Picture: Met Police

They feature on "wanted" posters being displayed on the side of police vans being driven across London in a bid for public help in finding them by the end of the year.

"We're asking the public to help locate those we need to speak to in connection with offences," the head of the Met's crime taskforce Det Chief Supt Lee Hill said.

"We get asked by the public how they can help—they can give us the information which is useful to prevent and detect crime which directly helps the community."

Those on the list being searched for might be suspects or have breached bail or probation conditions—or just not turned up for court, Scotland Yard stresses.

Kerol Farquharson (left) and Kerol Maqsood, both wanted for questioning. Picture: Met Police Kerol Farquharson (left) and Kerol Maqsood, both wanted for questioning. Picture: Met Police

They include 63-year-old Kerol Farquharson, who police want to question in connection with burglary, last known to be around Poplar, Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs.

Two men on the list last known to have been in the Stratford and West Ham areas are Joell Morley, 22, concerning robbery, and Jubed Ali, 29, about driving while unfit.

Another on the list is Ryan Maqsood, 22, about handling stolen goods, last known to be in the Shoreditch-Hoxton or Islington areas.

"We are committed to tackling crime robustly and pursuing those we suspect to be involved in attempting to evade justice," Det Chief Supt Lee Hill pledged.

Joell Morley (left) and Jubed Ali, both wanted for questioning. Picture: Met Police Joell Morley (left) and Jubed Ali, both wanted for questioning. Picture: Met Police

"Some people worry that somehow they might be identified for passing on information. But giving details to Crimestoppers which is entirely independent from us is completely anonymous."

The Met has begun enforcement operations in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year to locate those on its "wanted" list with a public appeal for help to locate them.

Police have been unable to trace where any of them hang out, what car they drive, where they go regularly or even where they are living.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111 (crimestoppers-uk.org), which is not part of the police and which cannot trace an informant's identity, phone or laptop.