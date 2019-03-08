Search

Witness appeal after Bethnal Green ‘corrosive substance’ attack in the street

PUBLISHED: 08:20 05 April 2019

Police witness appeal to 'acid' attack at 1.15am in Old Bethnal Green Road, April 3, 2019. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A woman and two men have been attacked with a ‘corrosive substance’ in Bethnal Green.

Now detectives today are appealing for witnesses following the assault in Old Bethnal Green Road at around 1am on Wednesday.

Police gave first aid at the scene of the attack. One of the men was taken to the |Royal London Hospital and treated for injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Several vehicles were also damaged following the disturbance, police said.

“This was outside a block of flats and we’re sure people would have heard and seen the disturbance,” Det Con Angus Handley said. “I would urge anyone who hasn’t yet spoken to police to come forward as it’s imperative we get as much information as possible.”

Three men have been charged in connection with the investigation, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

None of the victims had serious injuries, but police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Central East Command on 101, with reference 315/03Apr.

Witness appeal after Bethnal Green 'corrosive substance' attack in the street

