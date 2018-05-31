Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar
PUBLISHED: 09:32 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 28 April 2020
A man was slashed in the head in Poplar last night.
Officers were called to the High Street where they found the victim, who is aged in his 30s, with the injury.
He was taken to hospital but his condition is not life-threatening, according to police.
MPS Tower Hamlets appealed for witnesses to come forward at 7.59pm last night. Anyone with information should call 101.
There have been no arrests yet, but enquiries continue.
