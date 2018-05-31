Man found with stab injury to the head in Poplar

A man in his 30s was found by police with a slash injury to his head in Poplar High Street on April 27. Picture: MPS Tower Hamlets Archant

A man was slashed in the head in Poplar last night.

On scene in #Poplar High Street #TowerHamlets #E14 after man in 30s found with slash injury to his head. Taken to hospital, condition not life-threatening. No arrests at this

stage. Enquiries into circumstances continue - witnesses/ those with info, call 101 ref CAD 5255/27 Apr. — Tower Hamlets Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSTowerHam) April 27, 2020

Officers were called to the High Street where they found the victim, who is aged in his 30s, with the injury.

He was taken to hospital but his condition is not life-threatening, according to police.

MPS Tower Hamlets appealed for witnesses to come forward at 7.59pm last night. Anyone with information should call 101.

There have been no arrests yet, but enquiries continue.