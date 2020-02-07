Poplar man arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary after 51-year-old man dies in hospital

Marc Allen has died in hospital. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man from Poplar has been arrested on suspicion of murder and burglar after a man attacked for challenging a suspected car thief died in hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marc Allen, from Erith, died a month after he was beaten into a coma.

Police were called just before 3am on December 29 to reports of an injured man in Peareswood Road, Erith.

The 51-year-old was taken to Kings College Hospital with head injuries.

He remained in a coma for the next month, and on Wednesday, January 29 died from his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

You may also want to watch:

Detectives believe that on the night of the incident, Mr Allen came out of his home to remonstrate with a man who was attempting to steal his car from his driveway.

The suspect was inside the vehicle and it is understood that he deliberately drove towards Mr Allen, hitting him and forcing him over the top of the car.

The suspect then left the scene in the car, leaving Mr Allen lying in the driveway.

On December 31, the grey Mercedes GLA was recovered from the Poplar area of east London.

Officers believe that immediately after the incident, it was left in the vicinity of Bronze Age Way, Erith for several hours.

On Friday, February 7, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Poplar on suspicion of murder and burglary. He was taken into custody, where he remains.

Det Insp Jason Fitzpatrick said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to try and establish how the suspect gained access to the keys for the vehicle and at this time I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or subsequently saw the car being driven in the area to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Specialist Crime South on 020 8721 4622. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111/ visiting crimestoppers-uk.org