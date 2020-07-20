Poplar man charged with fraud
PUBLISHED: 11:16 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 20 July 2020
A Poplar man has been charged following two alleged courier frauds on Canvey Island.
Abdul Sadruddin, 25, of Dod Street, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 19 to answer two counts of fraud by false representation.
It follows reports that a 79-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man were contacted between December 4 and 5 last year.
