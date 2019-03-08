Search

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 13:35 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 18 June 2019

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

Detectives have named a man who was stabbed to death in Poplar on Saturday.

He is 34-year-old Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, also known as Gleb Stalnoy, who lived in Poplar but is originally from Russia.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place today (June 18).

Detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command continue to investigate his death.

Two men, aged 28 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend and remain in police custody.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 1.58pm on Saturday, June 15, to reports of an injured man at Alton Street.

He had suffered stab injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.37pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, of the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Gleb at this sad time and we are doing all we can to find out who is responsible for his death.

"We remain keen to hear from anyone who saw two males fleeing the scene and running towards the DLR at Poplar.

"This incident happened in broad daylight and we believe there were a number of witnesses to the incident itself and to the immediate aftermath.

"Anyone who has further details should come forward and speak to us."

Anyone who saw what happened or has information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD4256/15JUN or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

