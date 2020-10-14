Search

Couple arrested on Isle of Dogs after Lamborghini rams policed car

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 October 2020

Couple arrested on Isle of Dogs after polce car is rammed in Bexleyheath. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man wanted by police after a Lamborghini rammed a police vehicle has been arrested on the Isle of Dogs.

Four officers were injured in the police chase incident at Bexleyheath.

The wanted 30-year-old was arrested at an address in Millwall in a targeted Met Police operation by the Specialist Crime command.

He is being held on suspicion of “kidnap and blackmail” as well as assault on police, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The man was traced to Millwall after his Lamborghini Urus had crashed into a police vehicle at Bexleyheath Broadway in south-east London on October 5. Four officers were said to have suffered whiplash injuries as a result.

“It was fortunate that no-one was seriously injured,” Det Chief Insp John Swinfield said later. “The (incident) was extremely serious and reckless.”

A woman also aged 30 was arrested in the swoop on the Isle of Dogs address and held on suspicion of “assisting an offender”. Both are currently in custody.

