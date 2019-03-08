Search

Jailed: Limehouse rapist who attacked woman 'viewed as piece of meat'

PUBLISHED: 15:08 14 June 2019

Mahad Hussein has been jailed for 13 years for raping a woman. Picture: Sussex Police

Mahad Hussein has been jailed for 13 years for raping a woman. Picture: Sussex Police

Sussex Police

A man from Limehouse who raped a woman who had rejected his advances has been jailed for 13 years.

Hove Crown Court heard how Mahad Hussein, of Copenhagen Place, targeted his 25-year-old victim in the early hours of Tuesday, January 15.

She was walking along a road just off the Brighton seafront when she was attacked by Hussein, 22, who she had met earlier in the evening.

The woman was seen in distress by a passing delivery driver, who - along with a nearby security guard - supported her until the police arrived.

Unemployed Hussein was arrested six days later after police identified him as the suspect, and was charged with two counts of rape.

He was convicted of both counts following a four-day trial and sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Thursday, June 13.

In addition to his prison sentence, Hussein will remain on the sex offenders' register for life.

Judge David Rennie, sentencing, described Hussein as viewing the victim as a piece of meat and how he showed a lack of disregard for the victim, who had made it perfectly clear she had no interest in sexual activity with him.

Det Con Jack Sagar said: "Hussein showed little remorse throughout the court process.

"His not guilty plea meant the victim had to relive the distressing actions of the night all over again.

"I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who came forward to disclose the traumatic ordeal she was subject to. She has been provided with support."

