Bethnal Green man charged after Jew threatened with a knife in alleged hate crime
PUBLISHED: 13:15 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 04 July 2019
Archant
A man has been charged after a Jew was threatened with a knife in an alleged hate crime.
Rashid Ahmed of St Judes Road, Bethnal Green, was charged on Tuesday with a racially aggravated public order offence; possession of a knife in a public place and using threatening words and behaviour with intent.
The 34-year-old is due to appear today at Thames Magistrates' Court.
The incident was in Dunbridge Street, Bethnal Green, on Monday morning.