Bethnal Green man charged after Jew threatened with a knife in alleged hate crime

PUBLISHED: 13:15 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 04 July 2019

Rashid Ahmed has been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence after a Jewish man was threatened with a knife in Dunbridge Street. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A man has been charged after a Jew was threatened with a knife in an alleged hate crime.

Rashid Ahmed of St Judes Road, Bethnal Green, was charged on Tuesday with a racially aggravated public order offence; possession of a knife in a public place and using threatening words and behaviour with intent.

The 34-year-old is due to appear today at Thames Magistrates' Court.

The incident was in Dunbridge Street, Bethnal Green, on Monday morning.

