Search

Advanced search

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

PUBLISHED: 14:53 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 08 June 2020

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A knife and a sword were found after police were called to reports of gunshots in Shadwell.

Officers were called to Cable Street, near the junction with Hardinge Street, shortly before 9pm yesterday (Sunday, June 7), after it was reported that a firearm had been discharged.

You may also want to watch:

They searched the area and found the weapons, as well as plastic wadding consistent with coming from a firearm.

A Met Police spokesperson said they were not aware of any injuries at this time.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Talks possible between union members and Tower Hamlets Council to avert strike action in contracts dispute

Talks could be on the cards between union members and the council over new contracts for workers. Picture: Mike Brooke

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

100 suspects stopped and searched in police dragnet across east London targeting violent criminals

Drugs paraphenalia seized when 102 people were stopped and searched in one-day police op in east London. Picture: Met Police

Talks possible between union members and Tower Hamlets Council to avert strike action in contracts dispute

Talks could be on the cards between union members and the council over new contracts for workers. Picture: Mike Brooke

Arrest of man in Poplar referred to police professional standards unit after footage goes viral

The arrest of a man on Abbott Road has been referred to a professional standards unit. Picture: @Sister_Alia / Twitter

Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell

Police were called to the junction of Cable Street and Hardinge Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the East London Advertiser

RFU chief Sweeney considers switching to summer sport

The British & Irish Lions celebrate their series win in Australia (David Davies/PA)

Aston Villa boss Smith was the reason McMahon ended up playing for Leyton Orient

Daryl McMahon in action for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham extend the loan deal of midfielder Soucek

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones
Drive 24