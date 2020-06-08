Knife and sword found after reports of shots being fired in Shadwell
PUBLISHED: 14:53 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 08 June 2020
A knife and a sword were found after police were called to reports of gunshots in Shadwell.
Officers were called to Cable Street, near the junction with Hardinge Street, shortly before 9pm yesterday (Sunday, June 7), after it was reported that a firearm had been discharged.
They searched the area and found the weapons, as well as plastic wadding consistent with coming from a firearm.
A Met Police spokesperson said they were not aware of any injuries at this time.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
