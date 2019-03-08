Trial date set for Canary Wharf DLR protest accused

The trio are accused of gluing themselves to a DLR train. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Three Extinction Rebellion activists who allegedly glued themselves to a train at Canary Wharf station as part of an environment protest will stand trial in December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 29, are charged with obstructing the railway after a protest halted Docklands Light Railway services on Wednesday April 17.

You may also want to watch:

They were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations organised by Extinction Rebellion as the group urged the government to declare a climate emergency and cut carbon emissions to zero by 2025.

Ovland, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerton, Somerset; Watson, from Manuden in Essex, and Eastburn, of St Gerards Close in Lambeth, south London, deny the charges.

They claim the stunt was justified because of the threat of climate change.

A trial date of December 16 was set during a brief hearing at Inner London Crown Court today (Monday) and all three were released on bail.