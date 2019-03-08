Trial date set for Canary Wharf DLR protest accused
PUBLISHED: 14:03 03 June 2019
Three Extinction Rebellion activists who allegedly glued themselves to a train at Canary Wharf station as part of an environment protest will stand trial in December.
Cathy Eastburn, 52, Mark Ovland, 36, and Luke Watson, 29, are charged with obstructing the railway after a protest halted Docklands Light Railway services on Wednesday April 17.
They were arrested during two weeks of demonstrations organised by Extinction Rebellion as the group urged the government to declare a climate emergency and cut carbon emissions to zero by 2025.
Ovland, of Keinton Mandeville, Somerton, Somerset; Watson, from Manuden in Essex, and Eastburn, of St Gerards Close in Lambeth, south London, deny the charges.
They claim the stunt was justified because of the threat of climate change.
A trial date of December 16 was set during a brief hearing at Inner London Crown Court today (Monday) and all three were released on bail.
