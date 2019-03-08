Youth from Bow arrested after knife incident in Essex due in court
PUBLISHED: 10:32 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 09 August 2019
A youth from Bow is due in court in Southend today charged with another teenager following a man being attacked in a knife incident in the street on Saturday night.
Diamar Roach, 19, from Wrights Drive, off Roman Road, has been charged with GBH with intent and threatening a person with a blade.
He was arrested following the incident in South Ockendon, near Purfleet, when a man in his 20s suffered a slash would to his face in Daiglen Drive at around 8.10pm.
Arrested with Roach was 19-year-old Samuel Greenberg, from Annifer Way in South Ockendon, who has been charged with affray. Both were due to appear at Southend magistrates' court, Essex police have confirmed.
A third youth, aged 18, from South Ockendon, was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and later released on bail until August 24.