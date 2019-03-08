Search

Youth from Bow arrested after knife incident in Essex due in court

PUBLISHED: 10:32 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 09 August 2019

Southend Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

Southend Magistrates' Court. Picture: Google

A youth from Bow is due in court in Southend today charged with another teenager following a man being attacked in a knife incident in the street on Saturday night.

Diamar Roach, 19, from Wrights Drive, off Roman Road, has been charged with GBH with intent and threatening a person with a blade.

He was arrested following the incident in South Ockendon, near Purfleet, when a man in his 20s suffered a slash would to his face in Daiglen Drive at around 8.10pm.

Arrested with Roach was 19-year-old Samuel Greenberg, from Annifer Way in South Ockendon, who has been charged with affray. Both were due to appear at Southend magistrates' court, Essex police have confirmed.

A third youth, aged 18, from South Ockendon, was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and later released on bail until August 24.

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Have your say on new early diagnostic centre opening in east London in 2020

NHS leaders have secured funding to open a new early diagnosis centre in March 2020. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Archive/PA Images

