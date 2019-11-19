Guilty: Whitechapel cross-dresser who murdered fiancee after she threatened to leave him

Roderick Deakin-White has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A Whitechapel man has been found guilty of murdering his fiancee after she threatened to leave him over his cross-dressing habits.

Amy Parsons was murdered at her home in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police Amy Parsons was murdered at her home in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

Roderick Deakin-White, 38, bludgeoned Amy Parsons, 35, with a metal bar while she was showering at their Crowder Street, Whitechapel flat in April.

He denied murder but was found guilty today (Tuesday, November 19) following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The court heard how Deakin-White had been in a relationship with Ms Parsons for several years and relied on her for financial support. He did not work and she paid the rent for their flat.

Ms Parsons had told friends that she was increasingly unhappy with the relationship, and a few weeks prior to the murder had started seeing a colleague - something she told Deakin-White about.

Jurors were told the couple began to argue and Deakin-White tried to monitor what Ms Parsons was doing, accessing her laptop and spying on her taxi account.

He also began stalking Ms Parsons, following her home from work, and he began to express his anger to friends, messaging one friend to say; "I hate her". To another friend he messaged "I'm going to do something stupid, I just know it."

