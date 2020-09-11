Search

‘Scorpion’ police on sting patrol arrest drugs suspect after high speed chase in Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 05:00 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 11 September 2020

Cops on bikes... stopping criminals using mopeds and scooters for getaways. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police “scorpion riders” on bikes have made two stings chasing alleged drug-runners and knife-wielding thugs on getaway motor-scooters and mopeds in two separate incidents in Bethnal Green and Mile End.

Bike patrol in high speed chase through east London. Picture: Met PoliceBike patrol in high speed chase through east London. Picture: Met Police

One incident involved a high-speed pursuit through red traffic lights across Bethnal Green ending in a getaway moped with false number plates being dumped and a chase by officers on foot.

This was followed by an incident in Mile End Park when a gang of youths attacked a man armed with a meat cleaver before fleeing.

“Our units are deployed every day to disrupt drug supply,” Pol Sgt Tony McGovern from the Met’s Operation Venice Command said. “They remove weapons from unsafe hands by stopping criminals using motorbikes, mopeds and scooters to commit crime.”

Marked police Scorpion riders were patrolling Bethnal Green on Wednesday, September 10, when a silver Honda motor-scooter suddenly sped off through a temporary red light, Scotland Yard sources say.

Scotland Yard's 'Operation Venice' scorpion riders deployed to Scotland Yard's 'Operation Venice' scorpion riders deployed to "disrupt drug supply and remove weapons from unsafe hands", Picture: Met Police

The police riders took off in pursuit when the scooter mounted the pavement and reportedly sped “the wrong way down one way streets” and through more red lights.

The machine was ridden into Ion Square Gardens in Warner Place, off Hackney Road, where it was dumped and the rider fleeing along Columbia Road on foot.

Police dismounted and ran after the man and caught up with him in Ropley Street, towards Hackney Road.

The machine was displaying false registration plate and found to be uninsured, police said.

Suspects arrested in two incidents in Bethnal Green and Mile End by Met Police 'scorpion' riders. Picture: Met PoliceSuspects arrested in two incidents in Bethnal Green and Mile End by Met Police 'scorpion' riders. Picture: Met Police

The 30-year-old rider was arrested for suspected motoring offences including failing to stop for police and with “aggravated taking and driving away” the machine.

A police dog later found a plastic tub in the park with 26 wraps of white powder.

Officers from Operation Venice were called later that same day to an incident when youths were attacking a man in Mile End Park armed with a meat cleaver and large kitchen knife before they fled across Burdett Road and into Bow Common Lane.

They combed the area and found suspects matching a witness description and stopped and searched them.

One was found to have the meat cleaver tucked in his waistband and a large kitchen knife in a bag on his bike, the source said. The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and is being held in custody.

