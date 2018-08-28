Search

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

PUBLISHED: 11:18 07 January 2019

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

The sentencing of a man filmed waving a knife at a van driver in Bethnal Green has been adjourned for psychiatric reports.

Keith Driver was due to be sentenced last Friday at Snaresbrook Crown Court after he admitted possession of a knife and a public order offence following the road rage incident in Temple Street on December 16.

A video showing Driver brandishing the knife was uploaded on social media websites and was shared thousands of times by users.

Driver threatens one of the two men in the van and screams obscenities before he pulls out the knife and jabs at the window.

He is also seen kicking the door of the vehicle several times.

The 50-year-old, of Cobden House in Nelson Gardens, Bethnal Green, appeared before Thames Magistrates’ Court last month and was placed on a curfew ahead of sentencing.

He is now due to be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 15.

