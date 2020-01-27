Search

Seventh child removed from man's care after Tower Hamlets Council raises 'sexual behaviour' concerns

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 January 2020

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Social workers at Tower Hamlets Council took the child into care. Picture: Mike Brooke

Archant

A man has had a seventh child taken from his care after council social services staff told a High Court judge of their worries about his "sexual behaviour".

Lawyers representing social workers from Tower Hamlets Council raised a number of concerns about the man, and his partner, and said the child - a boy approaching his first birthday - was at risk of suffering significant harm at home.

They said the man engaged in "sexual violence", was "inclined to over-sharing sexual information", had a narcissistic personality disorder, and placed his needs above others.

Social workers said his partner deferred to his views.

They said there was no likelihood of the woman placing the child's needs above her needs or the man's needs - and no prospect of a separation.

The man and woman disagreed and said their son should stay in their care.

But Mr Justice Hayden has ruled that the boy should be placed for adoption.

The judge said there was a continuing risk of "sexually aggressive behaviour and domestic violence".

He said there was a "chasm" between the child's needs and his parents' ability to meet them.

The judge has outlined in conclusions in a ruling published online after a nine-day hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.

He said the couple could not be identified in media reports but said Tower Hamlets Council had responsibility for the boy's welfare and had made an adoption application.

Mr Justice Hayden said every professional had done their best to keep the family together.

He said a social worker had "worked heroically".

The judge said another child had already been taken from the couple's care.

Five children from a previous relationship had been taken from the man's care.

Three children from previous relationships had also been taken from the woman's care.

