Jailed: Sex pest who touched himself inappropriately on train

PUBLISHED: 18:10 27 June 2019

Wayne Randolfi has been jailed for five months. Picture: BTP

Wayne Randolfi has been jailed for five months. Picture: BTP

BTP

A "persistent sexual pest" who touched himself inappropriately on a train has been jailed for five months.

Blackfriars Crown Court heard how Wayne Randolfi, of no fixed address, was travelling between Liverpool Street and Bethnal Green on the afternoon of February 10 when he adjusted his trousers to loosen them before touching himself in front of two women.

Police quickly identified the 30-year-old as having committed similar offences, and found that he was also in breach of a previous sexual harm prevention order.

Appearing in court on July 14, he admitted a charge of exposure and in addition to the prison sentence, was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Det Con Sri Mendis said: "Randolfi is a persistent sexual pest who has a history of committing more than 15 similar offences against women and children in the last five years.

"I fully welcome this prison sentence and hope it serves as a strong reminder to Randolfi that this disgusting behaviour will not be tolerated."

