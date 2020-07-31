Search

Advanced search

Supreme Court to consider whether Shamima Begum should return to UK

PUBLISHED: 11:53 31 July 2020

Shamima Begum left Bethnal Green to join Islamic State. Picture: Met Police

Shamima Begum left Bethnal Green to join Islamic State. Picture: Met Police

MPS

The country’s highest court will consider whether Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge losing her British citizenship.

Ms Begum, 20, was one of three Bethnal Green schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) in February 2015.

She lived under IS rule for more than three years before she was found nine months pregnant in a Syrian refugee camp in February, 2019.

Then-home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship on national security grounds that same month.

In July, the Court of Appeal ruled that “the only way in which she can have a fair and effective appeal is to be permitted to come into the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal”.

Lord Justice Flaux - sitting with Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Singh - said: “Fairness and justice must, on the facts of this case, outweigh the national security concerns, so that the leave to enter appeals should be allowed.”

The judge also found that “the national security concerns about her could be addressed and managed if she returns”.

At a remote hearing on Friday, July 31, the Court of Appeal granted the Home Office permission to appeal against its ruling at the Supreme Court.

Lady Justice King said the case raised “points of law of general public importance” which should be considered by the UK’s highest court.

The judge also granted permission for Ms Begum’s lawyers to challenge the Court of Appeal’s decision that the absence of a fair and effective appeal did not mean her British citizenship should be restored, subject to the Supreme Court accepting that part of the case.

Sir James Eadie QC, for the Home Office, earlier said it was “an issue of real pressing public importance” which was “perhaps the central democratic issue of our times”.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “This cannot be assumed to be unique or even, given the number of people who have aligned in this way, to be a highly unusual case.”

Sir James said Ms Begum was “in precisely the category that causes real concern”.

He submitted that, while there may be “some potential for sympathy in light of the age she was when she left the jurisdiction ... she did leave the jurisdiction with the intention of, and then did align with, violent extremists in Syria”.

The court also heard the apparent leaking of the Court of Appeal’s draft judgment “or the essential contents of that judgment” to The Sun ahead of its formal publication would be referred to the Attorney General.

At the outset of Friday’s hearing, Lady Justice King said: “There was a breach of the embargo which preserved the confidentiality of the judgment until hand down, the judgment having been circulated to the parties on July 9.

“Either a copy of that judgment, or the essential contents of that judgment, were disclosed or passed on to The Sun in advance of the judgment being handed down on July 16.”

The judge added that “the article was removed during the course of the night” before the Court of Appeal gave its ruling.

Lady Justice King also said that the article “rightly or wrongly referred to “senior Government sources” as having been the source of the information.

She said: “We intend to report that matter to the Attorney General.”

Sir James told the court that Sir Jonathan Jones, the head of the government legal department, was conducting an investigation into the leak and would provide a final report on the matter in two to four weeks.

He added that there was “no suggestion or accusation that it was the appellant (Ms Begum) or someone on her legal team who might be responsible”, but that “one cannot assume it was Her Majesty’s Government”.

Ms Begum was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join IS, shortly after Sharmeena Begum, who is no relation, travelled to Syria in December 2014.

Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively, and Ms Begum boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Turkey, on February 17, 2015, before making their way to Syria.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Covid cash crisis delaying Tower Hamlets’ Council’s ‘Liveable Streets’ road closure programme

Delayed by Covid funding emergency... Roman Road, one of 17 Tower Hamlets Council traffic ban schemes. Picture: LBTH

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Covid cash crisis delaying Tower Hamlets’ Council’s ‘Liveable Streets’ road closure programme

Delayed by Covid funding emergency... Roman Road, one of 17 Tower Hamlets Council traffic ban schemes. Picture: LBTH

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Online football coaching resource proving popular

A wide range of football coaching content is being shared online in The FA’s ‘Boot Room’

Essex captain Westley welcomes start of Bob Willis Trophy

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex against Somerset at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus quiz: How well do you know the social distancing rules?

Pubs started reopening in early July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

‘Smart motorway’ warning: Injured student relives horror of M1 crash when his pal died sitting next to him

Mohammed Bhaimia... three weeks in hospital after devastating M1 'smart motorway' crash that killed his pal. Picture: Irwin Mitchell