Search

Advanced search

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl 'unlawful', court hears

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 October 2019

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

MPS

The decision to strip Islamic State bride Shamima Begum of her British citizenship is unlawful, a court has heard.

The three girls as they made their way through Gatwick airport, from left to right: Amira Abase, 15, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum, 15. Picture: MPSThe three girls as they made their way through Gatwick airport, from left to right: Amira Abase, 15, Kadiza Sultana, 16, and Shamima Begum, 15. Picture: MPS

Ms Begum, now 20, was one of three Bethnal Green schoolgirls who travelled to Syria in February 2015, and is believed to have lived under IS rule for more than three years.

She was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February this year.

Former home secretary Sajid Javid revoked her British citizenship, a decision her lawyers argue was unlawful as it rendered her stateless.

Ms Begum is bringing proceedings against the Home Office before the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist court which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone's British citizenship on national security grounds.

The Home Office says the decision did not render Ms Begum stateless.

At the start of a four-day preliminary hearing in London on Tuesday, Tom Hickman QC told Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing that the court had to determine "whether the deprivation decision rendered the applicant stateless".

He added that it also had to decide "whether she can, in her situation, have a fair and effective appeal and, if not, what the consequences of that are and, thirdly, whether the deprivation decision gave rise to a real risk of death or degrading and inhuman treatment".

Mr Hickman said SIAC "will not be considering the national security case against the appellant or the proportionality of the decision to deprive her of citizenship".

You may also want to watch:

At the start of the hearing, Mr Hickman told the court that lawyers for the Home Office had recently sent a letter to Ms Begum's lawyers in relation to the al-Roj camp in Syria, where Ms Begum is being held.

Mr Hickman said the letter, dated October 18, "expressed the view or the assessment that Camp al-Roj is likely to be unguarded and any detainees are free to leave, without reference to any corroborating material".

He added: "As far as we are aware nothing material has changed at al-Roj, albeit that the environment there is incredibly fragile and dangerous."

In his written submissions, Mr Hickman said Ms Begum "is not considered a national of Bangladesh and was therefore rendered stateless by the deprivation decision".

He added that Ms Begum could face the death penalty in Bangladesh, adding: "There have been as many as 2,000 staged killings of individuals suspected of involvement with extremist groups since 2001."

Ms Begum, then aged 15, was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join IS, shortly after Sharmeena Begum - who is no relation - travelled to Syria in December 2014.

Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively, and Ms Begum boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, on February 17 2015, before making their way to Raqqa in Syria.

Ms Begum claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory, with all three of her schoolfriends also reportedly marrying foreign IS fighters.

She told The Times in February that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both since died.

Her third child died shortly after he was born at the al-Hawl camp in northern Syria.

Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing is expected to reserve her judgment.

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Parents cry foul over fresh ‘conflict of interest’ in school’s academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

Muslim charity lashes back at regulator after cash seized at border

Human Aid UK's chairman Nur Choudhury, left, said the charity had its bank accounts closed during the Commission's last intervention. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man, 23, found stabbed in Bethnal Green

A 23-year old man was found stabbed in Cambridge Heath Road this morning. Picture: Google

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton says it’s ‘funny’ Fletcher’s first match in charge is at old club

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Depleted Lee Valley Lions defeated by Invicta Mustangs

Leonie Charles netted her first goal for Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Embleton lauds impact Harrold has had on O’s fortunes

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham skipper has no excuses for Everton defeat

West Ham United's Mark Noble in the dugout during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl ‘unlawful’, court hears

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists