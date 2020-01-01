Search

Advanced search

Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl loses first stage of citizenship challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:37 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 07 February 2020

Shamima Begum travelled to Syria aged 15. Picture: Met Police

Shamima Begum travelled to Syria aged 15. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Shamima Begum, one of three Bethnal Green schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join so-called Islamic State, has lost the first stage of a legal challenge against the decision to revoke her British citizenship.

Ms Begum, now 20, left the UK in February 2015 and lived under IS rule for more than three years.

She was found, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Former home secretary Sajid Javid stripped her of her British citizenship later that month, a decision Ms Begum's lawyers argued was unlawful as it rendered her stateless.

Such a decision is lawful only if an individual is entitled to citizenship of another country.

Last year, Ms Begum took legal action against the Home Office at the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), a specialist tribunal which hears challenges to decisions to remove someone's British citizenship on national security grounds.

You may also want to watch:

The tribunal, led by SIAC president Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing, ruled on Friday, February 7 that the decision to revoke Ms Begum's British citizenship did not render her stateless.

Judge Doron Blum, announcing the decision of the tribunal, said that the move did not breach the Home Office's "extraterritorial human rights policy by exposing Ms Begum to a real risk of death or inhuman or degrading treatment".

He added that, while Ms Begum "cannot have an effective appeal in her current circumstances", it "does not follow that her appeal succeeds" on that ground.

Ms Begum, then aged 15, was one of three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green Academy who left their homes and families to join IS, shortly after Sharmeena Begum - who is no relation - travelled to Syria in December 2014.

Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase, then 16 and 15 respectively, and Ms Begum boarded a flight from Gatwick Airport to Istanbul, Turkey, on February 17 2015, before making their way to Raqqa in Syria.

Ms Begum claims she married Dutch convert Yago Riedijk 10 days after arriving in IS territory, with all three of her schoolfriends also reportedly marrying foreign IS fighters.

She told The Times last February that she left Raqqa in January 2017 with her husband but her children, a one-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy, had both since died.

Her third child died shortly after he was born.

Most Read

A £10 raffle ticket could win you this Bethnal Green flat

The two-bedroom flat in Bethnal Green is being raffled off. Picture: Raffle House

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Courier fraud warning as six men from Tower Hamlets arrested in connection to theft of £200k

Six men from Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of an investigation into courier fraud in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A £10 raffle ticket could win you this Bethnal Green flat

The two-bedroom flat in Bethnal Green is being raffled off. Picture: Raffle House

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Courier fraud warning as six men from Tower Hamlets arrested in connection to theft of £200k

Six men from Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of an investigation into courier fraud in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s Embleton says they now have competition for places ahead of Silkmen clash

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl loses first stage of citizenship challenge

Shamima Begum travelled to Syria aged 15. Picture: Met Police

Teenager found stabbed in Poplar

A teenager was found stabbed in Sturry Street, Poplar last night (February 6). Picture: Google

Hockey: Wapping men beat Old Loughts to extend lead

Wapping's men celebrate (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game
Drive 24