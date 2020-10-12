Search

Witness appeal: Man fighting for life after Homerton shooting Sunday night

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 October 2020

Police witness appeal to triple shooting in east London on Sunday, October 12, around 10.45pm. Picture: Met Police

Police witness appeal to triple shooting in east London on Sunday, October 12, around 10.45pm. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man is fighting for his life in hospital as detectives comb east London following a shooting last night when three men were wounded.

Detectives hunting gunman as 24-year-old victim fights for his life in hospital. Picture: GogleDetectives hunting gunman as 24-year-old victim fights for his life in hospital. Picture: Gogle

Police have cordoned off the crime scene in Homerton High Street where the triple shooting took place around 10.45pm.

Officers from the Met’s Central East Command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney have joined detectives from the Met’s Trident specialist crime command and are appealing today for witnesses and information.

They arrived along with ambulance paramedics and found the three men with gunshot injuries.

One victim who is 24 is in a life-threatening condition today, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The other two, aged 60 and 32, were also taken to hospital but don’t have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Police want to speak with anyone who has information about shooting or saw anything suspicious. They are urging them to call 101, quoting reference 7463/11OCT, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A crime scene is in place with “an enhanced police presence in the area”. There have been no arrests so far as the police hunt continues.

