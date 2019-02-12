Search

Shoreditch man accused of grooming and sexually assaulting underage teenage girls

PUBLISHED: 12:57 15 February 2019

Paul Sullivan, 50, formerly of Cheshire Street, Shoreditch appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday. Picture: JON KING

Archant

A man charged with nine counts of grooming and engaging in sexual activity with four girls has appeared in court.

Paul Sullivan, of Cheshire Street, Shoreditch also faces three counts of taking indecent images of a child, one count of supplying cannabis to two of the girls and two counts of possession.

In the dock at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, Mr Sullivan, wearing grey trousers and a blue jacket, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The court agreed seven bail conditions including banning the 50-year-old from entering Tower Hamlets unless for police or medical appointments.

He was told not to communicate with anyone under 16; be within 15 metres of a public park, playing field or school, or not use social media.

He was ordered to not knowingly be in any dwelling in the presence of a child without adult supervision and to continue living at an address in Loughton.

Mr Sullivan is due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 15.

The magistrate told him: “It’s very important that you go to Snaresbrook. You must abide by the bail conditions. If you breach them you could be brought back to court.”

