Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of Isle of Dogs home

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 July 2019

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Archant

A millionaire has avoided jail for running an illegal money service business from his Isle of Dogs home after laundering more than £800,000 from the sale of designer clothes.

Jiang was arrested in August 2016, when his old flat on the Isle of Dogs was searched. Picture: HMRCJiang was arrested in August 2016, when his old flat on the Isle of Dogs was searched. Picture: HMRC

Shunjian Jiang. who was of Maritime Court but now lives in Colindale, bought luxury fashion items to order before sending them to China.

The 28-year-old's customers paid in yuan which he used in an illegal money service business (MSB), advertising on internet forums offering to exchange sterling to the Chinese currency for ex-pats in the UK.

On sentencing, His Honour Judge Pegden said: "You acted as a money exchanger plainly in a business capacity. Very large sums of money came from China to the UK.

"Sterling, by hundreds of transactions, went into various accounts enabling you to purchase a property in north London.

£50,000 worth of designer clothes ready for export to China were found and seized by HMRC officers. Picture: HMRC£50,000 worth of designer clothes ready for export to China were found and seized by HMRC officers. Picture: HMRC

"The money you exchanged became criminal property because the business was not registered and I sentence you solely on that basis."

Investigators from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) were alerted to the fraud after finding suspicious activity on his bank records.

He was arrested in August 2016 after officers searched his Isle of Dogs flat and found £50,000 worth of designer clothes.

You may also want to watch:

Southwark Crown Court heard that Jiang had spent £465,000 on clothing and operated from January 1, 2015 until his arrest. His fraud totalled £805,824.

He deposited between £1,000 and £6,000 into bank accounts across the UK. Investigators found he failed to register as an MSB with HMRC.

Richard Mayer, assistant director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "Jiang handled considerable sums of money to purchase a property and maintain his UK lifestyle.

"He also exploited the "grey" market in China and its demand for genuine designer clothes.

HMRC has started confiscation proceedings to recover the full amount of the funds illegally exchanged by Jiang. Picture: HMRCHMRC has started confiscation proceedings to recover the full amount of the funds illegally exchanged by Jiang. Picture: HMRC

"People using unregistered MSBs should be aware these businesses can and are being used to launder money. HMRC is determined to crack down on this type of criminal activity."

Jiang pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court to operating an un-registered MSB and on July 12 was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He will have to do 160 hours of unpaid community work.

Jiang moved to the UK on a Tier 1 visa requiring an investment of £1million when he moved to the UK in 2014.

Jiang, 28, bought high-end fashion items to order, before sending them to China. Picture: HMRCJiang, 28, bought high-end fashion items to order, before sending them to China. Picture: HMRC

HMRC has started confiscation proceedings to recover the money which could see Jiang's home seized.

Anyone with information about illegal MSBs should call HMRC's fraud hotline on 0800 788 887 or visit its website.

Most Read

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Linda Calvey chooses Ronnie Kray’s Blind Beggar pub shooting to launch her ‘Black Widow’ book

Ex-bank robber Linda Calvey at her Black Widow book launch with her son Neil. Pictrure: Mike Brooke

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Fury over Tower Hamlets ‘land grab’ claim in fight to stop Raine’s School closing

Banners ready for town hall protest to stop Raine's Foundation School being shut down. Picture: Mike Brooke

Linda Calvey chooses Ronnie Kray’s Blind Beggar pub shooting to launch her ‘Black Widow’ book

Ex-bank robber Linda Calvey at her Black Widow book launch with her son Neil. Pictrure: Mike Brooke

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex take over at top after more home comforts

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with his team mates (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Edinburgh family express ‘sincere gratitude’ for support

Charlie Edinburgh shakes hands with Glenn Hoddle during the memorial service for Justin Edinburgh at Chelmsford Cathedral (pic: Joe Giddens/PA Images).

VPCCL round-up: Super Rangers still unbeaten; Old Fallopians pick up win

Jack Holmes striking a six for Old Fallopians in the VPCCL. Picture: George Watson

New Zealand prevail in VPCCL’s own version of World Cup final

The VPCCL World Cup teams. Picture: George Watson

Clay: We have got each other to get through it

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay is challenged by Solihull Moors' duo Kyle Storer and Danny Wright (pic: David Davies/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists