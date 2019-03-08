Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

A mother whose son was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in the back has pleaded for help tracking down his attacker.

Ayse Dervis of Mile End thought something was wrong when she got no answer when she called her 16-year-old son Socaine to say she had a surprise for him - new trainers he had been longing for.

Her worst fears became a reality when a neighbour's relative called to say Socaine had been found stabbed in Lefevre Walk, Bow.

She immediately called his mobile but it was answered by another boy who cried, 'You need to get here'.

Panic-stricken, Ayse drove to the scene where she found police, paramedics and a crowd of onlookers.

“I just wanted to see Socaine. There were people everywhere. It didn't feel real,” Ayse said.

The police blue-lighted her to the hospital following the ambulance carrying her eldest child who had been knifed in the back suffering damage to his liver, a lung and kidney. He needed two transfusions as a result of losing so much blood.

The music-mad media student, known as 'SK', was left fighting for his life and, according to Ayse, remains in a critical condition following Wednesday's attack.

In a cruel twist of irony, just the day before Ayse had joined a Facebook group which campaigns to stop knife crime because she was so concerned about the epidemic gripping the capital.

She said: “It feels as if I'm in a story you read daily about all these young boys.

“We just want to know if anyone saw anything. Any information will be treated confidentially. SK would help anyone. He's a good boy at heart.

“Socaine's my eldest. He changed my life. He showed me what real love really feels like.”

Ayse added she wanted to thank a boy who stayed with Socaine using his T-shirt to stem the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

The mum of six added: “We just want this person put away before he hurts someone else. It happens every day here, but I don't want anyone else to go through this. It's horrible.”

A Met spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 3.02pm on Wednesday with the air ambulance attending.

There have been no arrests so far but enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.