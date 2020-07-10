Search

Murder investigation launched in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 21:30 10 July 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: Met Police

A murder investigation is under way following a stabbing in Poplar.

Police were called shortly after 6pm on Friday, July 10 to reports of two men injured at Alexia Square, close to Crossharbour DLR station.

Officers attended and found a man, believed aged in his late teens or early 20s, suffering stab injuries. Emergency services provided first aid but despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are yet to be informed.

A second man, believed aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. His condition is not known at this stage.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests. Enquiries continue.

At this early stage anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

