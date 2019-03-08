Search

Man stabbed to death in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 18:32 15 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:39 15 June 2019

The injured man died at the scene in Alton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google

The injured man died at the scene in Alton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google

Archant

A man was stabbed to death in Poplar this afternoon, Saturday, June 15.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 1.58pm to reports of an injured man in Alton Street.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.37pm.

A crime scene has been established. Officers from Tower Hamlets are investigating.

Enquiries are under way to notify next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

At this early stage there have been no arrests and officers retain an open mind as to motive.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact Tower Hamlets CID on 101 quoting CAD4256/15JUN, Tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cracking down on violent crime on the streets of London continues to be a top priority for the Met but police say they cannot solve this problem alone. The police, their partners and the public must work together to deal with knife crime and prevent further lives being lost.

A spokesman said: "Communities have a vital role to play in tackling violent crime. We want to hear from anyone who may have information about people who may carry knives or firearms, or who are involved in organised drug crime and violence. This information could save lives in the future.

"If you aren't comfortable speaking directly to the police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. They do not ask your name or trace your call.

"If there are any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit www.fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police."

