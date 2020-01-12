Search

Advanced search

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 11:35 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 12 January 2020

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Archant

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in the early hours of today.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.30am on Sunday, January 12 to Upper North Street, Poplar, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury to his chest.

You may also want to watch:

He has been taken to hospital, where his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody.

Police remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call 101 ref CAD 1150/12 January.

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex FA seek Wildcats Centre applicants before deadline

The Essex FA have reminded anyone wishing to apply to run a Wildcats Centre in the county to do so before the end of the month

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Drawing prize returns to Trinity Buoy Wharf in Poplar

Alice Motte-Mun~oz with her drawing Reverie which scooped first prize. Picture: Lewis Khan

Advertiser letters: Time Out Market and run for bowel cancer

Aerial shot of proposed Time Out Market at 106 Commercial Street. Picture: JEREMY FREEDMAN

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Grimsby 1

Lee Angol fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists