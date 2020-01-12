Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google Archant

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in the early hours of today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.30am on Sunday, January 12 to Upper North Street, Poplar, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended and found a teenage boy suffering from a stab injury to his chest.

You may also want to watch:

He has been taken to hospital, where his condition is being treated as life-threatening.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken into custody.

Police remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call 101 ref CAD 1150/12 January.