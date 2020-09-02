Jailed: Gleb Stalnoy’s daylight killer in the park gets 22 years for ‘brutal murder’ in Poplar

Yasin Amare from Penge... jailed 22 years for brutal daylight murder in Poplar's Lansbury Estate park. Picture: Met Police MPS

The man who stabbed Gleb Stalnoy in a brutal attack in broad daylight and left him to die in the park on Poplar’s Lansbury Estate has been jailed for 22 years.

Parkland on Poplar's Lansbury Estate where Gleb Stalnoy was brutal stabbed to death in broad daylight. Picture: Google Parkland on Poplar's Lansbury Estate where Gleb Stalnoy was brutal stabbed to death in broad daylight. Picture: Google

Yasin Omar Amare was sentenced on Friday, August 28, after being found guilty of murdering Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, known as Gleb Stalnoy, following a re-trial at the Old Bailey on August 10.

The 29-year-old from Penge in south London was sentenced after the previous jury failed to reach a verdict at his first trial in December.

He could be spending most of his lifetime again behind bars, with his sentence to run till he’s 51 years old.

Relations between Amare and Gleb had become fraught in the days leading up to the killing, the court heard.

Amare sent a text message saying he needed to meet to resolve their differences.

Gleb and his friend went to a flat in Ellesmere Street on June 15, 2019, where Amare was staying, and spoke to him through an open window to arrange to meet.

He went to the park at Lansbury Estate with his friend and were relaxing on the grass chatting, completely unaware of what was to come.

Amare turned up and without warning stabbed Gleb three times in just a few seconds, before running from the scene and returning to the flat in Ellesmere Street.

Gleb lay dying on the ground as emergency services arrived at the park. Paramedics were unable to save his life, despite extensive efforts. Gleb died at the scene just over half-an-hour later.

Amare, meanwhile, fled the neighbourhood and took the DLR and the Overground to Croydon to evade capture.

“This was a brutal and clinical attack,” Det Insp Tom Williams said after the retrial. “It was carried out in broad daylight in a public place and left Gleb with little chance of survival.

“The fact that witnesses reported that he was relaxed and chatting with his friend in the moments before the attack only illustrates its explosive ferocity. I’m pleased Amare has been brought to justice.”

Detectives quickly identified Amare and traced him to a hotel in Thornton Heath where he was in hiding.

He denied all knowledge of the attack, but then refused to answer any questions.

Police pieced together evidence using eye witness accounts, CCTV and mobile phone analysis, proving that he was at the scene and responsible for Gleb’s murder. His motive hasn’t been conclusively established, but what was what was “undeniably clear” to detectives was that he armed himself to attack Gleb.