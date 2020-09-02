Search

Advanced search

Jailed: Gleb Stalnoy’s daylight killer in the park gets 22 years for ‘brutal murder’ in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2020

Yasin Amare from Penge... jailed 22 years for brutal daylight murder in Poplar's Lansbury Estate park. Picture: Met Police

Yasin Amare from Penge... jailed 22 years for brutal daylight murder in Poplar's Lansbury Estate park. Picture: Met Police

MPS

The man who stabbed Gleb Stalnoy in a brutal attack in broad daylight and left him to die in the park on Poplar’s Lansbury Estate has been jailed for 22 years.

Parkland on Poplar's Lansbury Estate where Gleb Stalnoy was brutal stabbed to death in broad daylight. Picture: GoogleParkland on Poplar's Lansbury Estate where Gleb Stalnoy was brutal stabbed to death in broad daylight. Picture: Google

Yasin Omar Amare was sentenced on Friday, August 28, after being found guilty of murdering Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky, known as Gleb Stalnoy, following a re-trial at the Old Bailey on August 10.

The 29-year-old from Penge in south London was sentenced after the previous jury failed to reach a verdict at his first trial in December.

He could be spending most of his lifetime again behind bars, with his sentence to run till he’s 51 years old.

Relations between Amare and Gleb had become fraught in the days leading up to the killing, the court heard.

Amare sent a text message saying he needed to meet to resolve their differences.

Gleb and his friend went to a flat in Ellesmere Street on June 15, 2019, where Amare was staying, and spoke to him through an open window to arrange to meet.

He went to the park at Lansbury Estate with his friend and were relaxing on the grass chatting, completely unaware of what was to come.

Now his prison sentence is timed to run until he’s 51 years old.

Amare turned up and without warning stabbed Gleb three times in just a few seconds, before running from the scene and returning to the flat in Ellesmere Street.

Gleb lay dying on the ground as emergency services arrived at the park. Paramedics were unable to save his life, despite extensive efforts. Gleb died at the scene just over half-an-hour later.

Amare, meanwhile, fled the neighbourhood and took the DLR and the Overground to Croydon to evade capture.

“This was a brutal and clinical attack,” Det Insp Tom Williams said after the retrial. “It was carried out in broad daylight in a public place and left Gleb with little chance of survival.

“The fact that witnesses reported that he was relaxed and chatting with his friend in the moments before the attack only illustrates its explosive ferocity. I’m pleased Amare has been brought to justice.”

Detectives quickly identified Amare and traced him to a hotel in Thornton Heath where he was in hiding.

He denied all knowledge of the attack, but then refused to answer any questions.

Police pieced together evidence using eye witness accounts, CCTV and mobile phone analysis, proving that he was at the scene and responsible for Gleb’s murder. His motive hasn’t been conclusively established, but what was what was “undeniably clear” to detectives was that he armed himself to attack Gleb.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How TfL is making it safe for everyone to get back to school and work on public transport

Transport commissioner Andy Byford. Picture: Nick Turpin

Millwall Park beer festival at risk of losing licence

Millwall Park Oktoberfest's licence is being reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council tonight, September 1. Picture: PA

How Covid emergency hit English National Ballet’s new east London HQ with 85pc furloughed dancers and staff

Leap of faith... English National Ballet launches new season after Covid lockdown crisis. Picture: Piers-Allardyce

Now parachute jumper Emma is to walk on wings over east London for murdered brother Russell Brown

Emma Brown high flying in 2918 in memory of Barty... just in time before her parachute opens. Picture: London Parachute Club

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How TfL is making it safe for everyone to get back to school and work on public transport

Transport commissioner Andy Byford. Picture: Nick Turpin

Millwall Park beer festival at risk of losing licence

Millwall Park Oktoberfest's licence is being reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council tonight, September 1. Picture: PA

How Covid emergency hit English National Ballet’s new east London HQ with 85pc furloughed dancers and staff

Leap of faith... English National Ballet launches new season after Covid lockdown crisis. Picture: Piers-Allardyce

Now parachute jumper Emma is to walk on wings over east London for murdered brother Russell Brown

Emma Brown high flying in 2918 in memory of Barty... just in time before her parachute opens. Picture: London Parachute Club

Inquest after woman and child found dead in Isle of Dogs home

An inquest has been scheduled after the deaths of a woman and her young son at their Lockesfield Place home on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex Eagles 13-month unbeaten run brought to an end by Hampshire

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 13th July 2019

Jailed: Gleb Stalnoy’s daylight killer in the park gets 22 years for ‘brutal murder’ in Poplar

Yasin Amare from Penge... jailed 22 years for brutal daylight murder in Poplar's Lansbury Estate park. Picture: Met Police

West Ham Women’s home match against Arsenal selected as supporters pilot event

Martha Thomas of West Ham scores the first goal for her team and celebrates during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

O’s prepare for cup tie after sealing Gills friendly victory

James Brophy of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Millwall Park beer festival at risk of losing licence

Millwall Park Oktoberfest's licence is being reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council tonight, September 1. Picture: PA