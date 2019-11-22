Murder hunt after Stepney shooting in Nelson Street as police appeal for witnesses

Police murder hunt as man shot in Stepney dies 48 hour later. Picture: Met Police MPS

A man wounded in the head during a late-night shooting in Stepney has died in hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nelson Street... scene of Stepney shooting at 10.30pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019, near Nelson Street Synagogue. Picture: Google Nelson Street... scene of Stepney shooting at 10.30pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019, near Nelson Street Synagogue. Picture: Google

Now detectives have begun murder hunt for the gunman following Tuesday night's shooting in Nelson Street, behind Commercial Road.

The 40-year-old was found in a pool of blood on the pavement near a synagogue with a head injury that police believe was from a bullet.

He died last night (November 21) at the Royal London Hospital 48 hours after being shot. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Police hunt after man is shot at night in the street in Stepney. Picture: Met Police Police hunt after man is shot at night in the street in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

A forensic crime scene was thrown up in Nelson Street as investigations got under way by the Met's Central East Command unit based at Bethnal Green.

Scotland Yard has now put out an urgent appeal for witnesses as the killer may still be at large. No arrests have been made so far.

"We're still in the early stages of our investigation," Det Insp Perry Benton said.

Scotland Yard launches murder witness appeal for anyone who was in Nelson Street around 10.30pm on November 19 to contact police. Picture: Met Police Scotland Yard launches murder witness appeal for anyone who was in Nelson Street around 10.30pm on November 19 to contact police. Picture: Met Police

"But it is imperative that anyone with information about what happened in Nelson Street contacts us as soon as possible.

"I am looking to speak to anyone who was in the area on Tuesday night and saw anything suspicious."

The appeal by detectives urges witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, or to go on Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 10007/19 NOV, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.