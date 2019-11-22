Stepney shooting appeal: Did you witness attempted murder in Nelson Street Tuesday night?

Police hunt after man is shot at night in the street in Stepney. Picture: Met Police MPS

Detectives are hunting a gunman following an attempted murder during a shooting in the street in Stepney.

Nelson Street... scene of Stepney shooting at 10.30pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019, near Nelson Street Synagogue. Picture: Google Nelson Street... scene of Stepney shooting at 10.30pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019, near Nelson Street Synagogue. Picture: Google

Police answering a late-night 999 call arrived at Nelson Street, off the main Commercial Road, where a 40-year-old man was found with a serious head injury on the pavement at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

An ambulance crew gave first aid at the scene and took him to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel.

His injury is "strongly suspected to be from a bullet wound", Scotland Yard has confirmed.

The man's condition is said to be critical. His next of kin have been contacted.

A forensic scene of crime was set up in Nelson Street as the hunt for the gunman got under way led by the Met's Central East Command unit based at Bethnal Green.

An appeal is being made by detectives for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, or to go on Twitter @MetCC, quoting CAD 10007/19 NOV, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. There have been no arrests so far.