Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

PUBLISHED: 16:25 30 April 2019

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

A man and woman have been stabbed in broad daylight.

Officers were called to Strahan Road, Mile End, just after 1pm on Monday (April 29) after getting reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived police found the man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, were found with stab injuries.

A Met spokeswoman said: “They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

“Their injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.”

So far there have been no arrests and the Met continues to make enquiries.

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

O's retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

O's retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Promotion in two years is a miracle says Ling, who hails enthusiastic Nigel and Kent

Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy with his Leyton Orient team-mates and staff at the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coles: We've done it before, we can do it again

Matt Coles of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Sam Northeast during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 28th April 2019

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

Royal London surgeons awarded for helping stab victims get their lives back together after surgery

Royal London A&E takes in two stabbings a day, many needing major surgery. Picture: Barts NHS

Neighbours choose Tower of London for their new street mosaic in Whitechapel

Neighbours in Whitechapel who came together to create their own street mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino
