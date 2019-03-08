Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing
PUBLISHED: 16:25 30 April 2019
Archant
A man and woman have been stabbed in broad daylight.
Officers were called to Strahan Road, Mile End, just after 1pm on Monday (April 29) after getting reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived police found the man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, were found with stab injuries.
A Met spokeswoman said: “They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
“Their injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.”
So far there have been no arrests and the Met continues to make enquiries.