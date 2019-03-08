Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A man and woman have been stabbed in broad daylight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Strahan Road, Mile End, just after 1pm on Monday (April 29) after getting reports of a stabbing.

You may also want to watch:

When they arrived police found the man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, were found with stab injuries.

A Met spokeswoman said: “They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

“Their injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening.”

So far there have been no arrests and the Met continues to make enquiries.