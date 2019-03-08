Search

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in 'extremely aggressive' attack

PUBLISHED: 17:48 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 16 September 2019

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A teenager has been jailed for 15 years after carrying out an "extremely aggressive" knife attack in Stepney.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Mohamed Amjad Ali, of no fixed address, stabbed his 36-year-old victim in the chest seven times during the attack, which took place in Trafalgar Gardens in August last year.

He suffered life-threatening injuries including a punctured lung and told police he had been in a fight with 19-year-old Ali earlier that day. Ali had then returned with a knife and attacked him.

During the trial, Ali claimed his victim had the knife and said any injuries must have been from when they were struggling on the floor.

But he was found guilty of attempted murder and on Monday, September 16, was handed a jail sentence.

Det Con Simon Maude said: "This was an extremely aggressive, violent attack in which the victim suffered injuries that could easily have been fatal.

"Ali has consistently denied culpability and shown no remorse for the injuries he inflicted. I hope the sentence handed out by the court will give the victim some form of closure about this incident."

