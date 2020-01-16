Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after teenager robbed of coat at Crossharbour DLR station

PUBLISHED: 16:49 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 15 April 2020

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station. Picture: BTP

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station. Picture: BTP

Archant

Police investigating the robbery of a teenager at Crossharbour DLR station have released pictures of people they would like to talk to.

It happened at about 6.45pm on Thursday, January 16. Picture: BTPIt happened at about 6.45pm on Thursday, January 16. Picture: BTP

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station.

You may also want to watch:

During the robbery, which took place at around 6.45pm on Thursday, Janaury 16, one of them showed the victim the handle of a knife tucked into his waistband.

Officers have now released CCTV images of people who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

British Transport Police has released CCTV images following a robbery at Crossharbour DLR station. Picture: BTPBritish Transport Police has released CCTV images following a robbery at Crossharbour DLR station. Picture: BTP

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 489 of 16/01/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Did you see dog being mistreated on Underground train at Bethnal Green? RSPCA asks

RSPCA appeal over 'dog mistreatment' report at Bethnal Green Underground station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus: NHS nurse at The Royal London Hospital describes life on the frontline

Members of The Royal London Hospital's accident and emergency department. Picture: Imen Reguzi

Police appeal after teenager robbed of coat at Crossharbour DLR station

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station. Picture: BTP

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Did you see dog being mistreated on Underground train at Bethnal Green? RSPCA asks

RSPCA appeal over 'dog mistreatment' report at Bethnal Green Underground station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus: NHS nurse at The Royal London Hospital describes life on the frontline

Members of The Royal London Hospital's accident and emergency department. Picture: Imen Reguzi

Police appeal after teenager robbed of coat at Crossharbour DLR station

A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station. Picture: BTP

Vandals daub east London grave of gangster Reggie Kray’s wife Frances

Nieice Fran Shea cleaning Frances' grave

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

There With You: £10m Tower Hamlets council tax relief fund set up for those struggling to pay

Council launches Service Investment Fund to respond to coronavirus emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

FA Learning YouTube channel launched as Football’s Staying Home

The FA are proud to launch a new FA Learning YouTube channel for coaches as part of their support of the ‘Football's Staying Home’ campaign.

Sporting Films: Beyond All Boundaries

Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hits the ball for six runs during a 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Rudimental and former Foxes star encourages fitness during pandemic

Ilford's Leon Rolle, aka DJ Locksmith of Rudimental, in action against West Essex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24