Police appeal after teenager robbed of coat at Crossharbour DLR station
PUBLISHED: 16:49 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 15 April 2020
Archant
Police investigating the robbery of a teenager at Crossharbour DLR station have released pictures of people they would like to talk to.
A group is reported to have shoved a teenage boy and demanded his coat on the stairs at the station.
During the robbery, which took place at around 6.45pm on Thursday, Janaury 16, one of them showed the victim the handle of a knife tucked into his waistband.
Officers have now released CCTV images of people who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 489 of 16/01/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
