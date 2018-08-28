Search

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

PUBLISHED: 10:39 24 December 2018

The view of Mile End Park from Burdett Road. Picture: Google

A teenager has been stabbed in Mile End Park in a suspected robbery.

Police were called just before 8.20pm on Friday to reports of a man stabbed in the park, close to Burdett Road.

When they arrived, the London ambulance service were already on the scene, and the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in east London. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

Tower Hamlets Police tweeted on Friday night, saying the bridge that links to Mile End Park to Soleby Street had been closed.

A spokesman from the Met Police said: “At this early stage, it is thought that the victim may have been assaulted during a robbery.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

This latest stabbing comes as Sadiq Khan has pledged to crack down on knife crime – although he admits it could take a decade to solve the problem.

Just last week in Tower Hamlets, four were stabbed across two health centres in Bow.

Topic Tags:

Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

