Teenager stabbed during robbery in Mile End Park

The view of Mile End Park from Burdett Road. Picture: Google Archant

A teenager has been stabbed in Mile End Park in a suspected robbery.

Due to an incident the bridge from Mile End Park that links to Solebay Street is closed. We shall endeavour to open it as quick as we can. Please find an alternative way around. pic.twitter.com/3M344pklUz — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) 21 December 2018

Police were called just before 8.20pm on Friday to reports of a man stabbed in the park, close to Burdett Road.

When they arrived, the London ambulance service were already on the scene, and the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in east London. His injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

Tower Hamlets Police tweeted on Friday night, saying the bridge that links to Mile End Park to Soleby Street had been closed.

A spokesman from the Met Police said: “At this early stage, it is thought that the victim may have been assaulted during a robbery.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

This latest stabbing comes as Sadiq Khan has pledged to crack down on knife crime – although he admits it could take a decade to solve the problem.

Just last week in Tower Hamlets, four were stabbed across two health centres in Bow.