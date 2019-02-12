Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google Archant

A police investigation is underway after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Limehouse yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to Salmon Lane, at around 3.10pm where they found the victim suffering from knife wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where his injuries were deemed to be non life-threatening.

Detectives from Central East CID are investigating the attack.

There have been no arrests.

Witnesses and anyone with information are urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4440/21FEB, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.