Man from east London held on terrorism charge after arriving back from Turkey

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 November 2019

Scotland Yard confirm man from east London in court on terrorism charge. Picture: Met Police

A man from of east London arrested at Heathrow airport is to appear in court today charged with a terrorism offence.

Mamun Rashid, 26, was charged last night under the 2006 Terrorism Act with preparing terrorist acts, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

It follows an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Rashid was arrested on Thursday when his plane touched down after a flight from Turkey.

He appears at Westminster Magistrates' court today (Monday).

